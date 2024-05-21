Watch Now
Kansas City area included in tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Tornado watch for May 21, 2024
Posted at 2:45 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 15:45:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire KSHB 41 viewing area until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS says a few tornadoes, scattered hail that could reach the size of softballs and wind gusts up to 75 mph are likely.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson has been monitoring the development of storms forming just after 2 p.m. between Topeka and Lawrence.

Storms are expected to form in the area and then race to the east northeast through the KSHB 41 viewing area.

