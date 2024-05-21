Kansas City area included in tornado watch until 10 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire KSHB 41 viewing area until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS says a few tornadoes, scattered hail that could reach the size of softballs and wind gusts up to 75 mph are likely.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson has been monitoring the development of storms forming just after 2 p.m. between Topeka and Lawrence.

We've got baby storms in Douglas and Atchison Counties... watching this line to start to fill in a bit better in the coming hour. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/DHxzeKcMJl — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) May 21, 2024

Storms are expected to form in the area and then race to the east northeast through the KSHB 41 viewing area.

