Kansas City area leaders speak out on killing of Tyre Nichols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders and organizations in the Kansas City area are speaking out on the killing of Tyre Nichols after authorities released footage of five Memphis Police Department officers beating Nichols following a traffic stop.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II says his heart was broken by Nichols' murder and described it as one of the most "egregious cases of police brutality" he has ever seen.

“Any death inflicted by law enforcement is a tragedy, but the murder of Mr. Nichols is especially appalling, incredibly infuriating, and something that no family should ever have to endure," Cleaver said in a written statement . "It is a horrific reminder of the deadly consequences that arise when some in law enforcement feel they are immune to accountability and above the law."

Cleaver also notes Congress should come together to make reforms to the justice system "that ensure accountability, dignity, and equality under the law."

Missouri Rep. Jamie Johnson says she will not watch the video released by authorities for her own mental health and well-being.

"As comfortable as I feel about my children's safety in our Northland community, I live my life with a persistent fear that the privileged protection I feel here won't extend to the many places my children might travel in their lifetimes," she said.

Johnson says she appreciates the swift action taken against the offending officers but understands the nuance of the situation "can't be understated."

"Because the five officers who killed Tyre Nichols were all Black, they may likely face harsher penalties in being held accountable than we have historically seen in other instances of police brutality," Johnson said.

Missouri Rep. Marlene Terry, chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, says Nichols' death is an example of the "systemic problem with policing that too often brutalizes the Black community."

Terry also says private citizens involved in a kidnapping and killing would be unlikely to "be afforded the privilege of bail that the five now-former police officers have received."

"The MLBC will make every effort to ensure that the blight of police brutality is finally a relic of the past," Terry said.

The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City honored Nichols on social media.

Rest in Power Tyre Nichols. 🕊️



He was a son and a father who loved to skateboard. He should still be here with us tonight. pic.twitter.com/La5YNHzgt9 — LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City (@LGBTQCommission) January 28, 2023

Grandview Police Chief Charles Iseman said, "as a society, we should expect and deserve accountability."

As the department works to build positive relationships with the community, Iseman pledges officers will remain committed to serving the community with "dignity and respect."

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman describes the footage as "appalling" and "reprehensible."

"Tyre Nichols, like anyone, deserved better," Dustman said. "I am confident that justice will be served."

Dustman says IPD will engage in deliberate dialogue as it reflects on how to train and educate its members.

Police Chief Stacey Graves of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department released a video Thursday on Nichols' killing, saying KCPD will learn from the tragedy.

