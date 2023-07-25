Kansas City-area public cooling centers available during heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures expected to reach close to 100° this week, it’s important for Kansas Citians to know where and how to cool off.

There are several cooling centers open on both sides of the state line. In Kansas City, Missouri, the city’s community centers will be used as cooling centers during their regular business hours.

The city also has many swimming pools and spraygroundsopen for people to use, too.

In Johnson County, the library system’s fourteen branches are available as cooling centers.

KSHB 41 crews went to Loose Parkin KCMO on Tuesday, where plenty of walkers and joggers were exercising early to avoid extreme temperatures later in the day. One walker said he normally caters to his three dogs in the heat.

“I try to do it every morning just to get them out of the heat, just so they can have a good day and I can get the energy out of them,” said Steve Scanlon. “They get really hot like all dogs in the afternoon so they’re inside for most of the day, but they need this for the morning.”

He said it’s best for both him and his dogs to exercise early.

“It’s supposed to get really hot, so we’re all gonna get our exercise in the morning and then hang out in the afternoon in the air conditioning,” he said.

The Kansas City Communications office shared these tips for those who must go outside in the heat, including:

· Check on others

· Never leave children or pets in closed vehicles

· Take frequent breaks when working outdoors

· Avoid extreme temperature changes

· Dress for the weather

—