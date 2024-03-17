Kansas City celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with parade down Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City celebrated the 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Sunday as onlookers lined both sides of Broadway Boulevard through Midtown.

Sunday’s parade marked the first large public outdoor gathering since the Super Bowl victory parade and rally ended in a shooting last month outside of Union Station.

Outside of the report of a shots fired call around 1 p.m. two blocks east of the parade route, Sunday’s parade went off without a hitch.

"There was a little bit of scared with the Chiefs parade you know a couple of months ago, but we're not gonna let that bother us, you know? We're gonna get out here,” parade-goer Tyler Shining said. “The police are out here doing a fine job, we're really proud of what they're doing, and we're going to enjoy the city as we see fit.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies lined the route - as in years past - keeping tabs on the parade from both the ground and at least two drones from the air.

"Security has been great. There's definitely a presence here, walking around, driving around,” parade-goer Curtis Hall said. “Everybody seems to be chill and okay and it's an awesome experience, I'm so happy to be here.”

In the days after the Super Bowl rally shooting, organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade said they would push forward with this year’s event, saying continuing the tradition would help Kansas City together.

Sunday’s parade included almost 140 groups, including Irish dancers and Irish dignitaries.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB

—