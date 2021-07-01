Kansas City Chamber of Commerce joins appeal in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce is joining an appeal in a lawsuit which hopes to expand Medicaid in Missouri.

Last week, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beteem, sided with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's decision to not implement the program, prompting the appeal .

“Expanding Medicaid is good for business and good for the state,” KC Chamber President & CEO Joe Reardon said in a press release. “It will help create new jobs, bring top talent to Missouri, and maintain a healthy workforce. It also means a more equitable economy, especially as the KC region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The lawsuit was filed by three Missourians in May after Parson announced he would drop the plans to expand Medicaid.

Parson said the the state's budget had no money included to fund Medicaid.

The KC Chamber of Commerce said it's part of a statewide coalition which filed an amicus curiae brief before the Missouri Supreme Court late on Wednesday.

The brief asks the Missouri Supreme Court to overturn the ruling of Beteem and find the state must expand Medicaid.

The case will be heard by the court on July 13.