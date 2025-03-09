Kansas City cheers on Baylor, TCU in Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship wraps up Sunday with TCU and Baylor facing off in the final game at T-Mobile Center.

This annual event draws thousands of fans to Kansas City to enjoy the game and festivities.

As the final day of the tournament unfolds, Fan Fest on Grand Street is in full swing. There are games, hoop challenges, giveaways and live entertainment.

Across the street from Fan Fest, pep rallies have been held all week at KC Live!, bringing even more energy to the event.

Many fans, like Jamaica Daniels, are thrilled by the growing attention on women’s sports and the role models inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

"I actually played basketball. It wasn’t as popular when I was playing basketball, so I’m really excited that so much media is on the women’s sports,” Daniels said. "Now, for my daughter as she gets older, she has somebody to look up to.”

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship begins Tuesday. Festivities will continue in KC all next week.

