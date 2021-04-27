Kansas City Chiefs fan wins helmet signed by multiple Hall of Famers

KANSAS CITY, MO — During 41 Action News’ coverage of Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay Florida, viewers saw the story of David Garrett, a Kansas City man who won tickets to the big game.

That prize normally comes with not only tickets, but also some Super Bowl experiences. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those were not available this year.

"That winner got on-field passes before the game,” Garrett said, referencing the winner of the American Cancer Society Crucial Catch competition for Super Bowl LIV. “So he's down there for pregame and stuff, which would have been really cool, and he also got to go to a party the night before."

Garrett knew that those wouldn’t be options in 2021, but he was promised a signed helmet.

"And I was like, ‘That sounds pretty cool, I wonder what that's about,’” Garrett said. “Then when I got it, I'm like, ‘Wow this is really cool!’"

The helmet sent to Garrett’s home was signed by nearly 40 recipients of the league's Man of the Year Award, recognizing achievements players make off the field.

“Reggie White, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Dan Marino, Willie Lanier,” Garrett said. “A lot of the Man of the Year awardees, also are in the Hall of Fame.”

Garrett has got a lot of really cool stuff in his basement, but this collector's dream will have a place of honor on the bar. But would this Kansas City Chiefs fan give it up for a redo.

“Well yeah, if that's all it takes for me to turn this in for a Chiefs win in the Super Bowl, sure, sign me up," Garrett said.

In addition to that incredible helmet, the NFL also sent Garrett a pair of footballs: one with the official Crucial Catch logo, and another from the league's annual Cancer Awareness Month initiative in October. And, physical copies of his tickets, since all tickets this year were digital at the game.