KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gun rights advocates in the Kansas City area are applauding the Supreme Court's decision that citizens can carry gun in public for self-defense.

"This is not going to allow everybody to have guns," Kevin Jamison, president of the Western Missouri Shooters Alliance, said. "They are still going to be issuing licenses."

The 6-3 ruling rescinds a New York gun law more than century old that placed restrictions on having concealed gun outside a person's home.

About half a dozen states have similar laws.

"These systems are going to fall by the wayside very quickly," Jamison said. "But again, they may put restrictions on their licenses and those are going to be litigated all to pieces."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul disagreed with the ruling.

"We don't need more guns on our streets. We are already dealing with a major gun violence crisis," Hochul said. "We don't need to add more fuel to this fire."

Rosilyn Temple, executive director of KC Mothers in Charge, would like to see more gun control.

"We got the problem here in Kansas City now. Why would you do that? All you do is open up more death in your community," Temple said.

Temple's organization went door-to-door asking for tips in the death of 20-year-old Kaitlyn Mahurin .

Mahurn was shot and killed Monday morning at a house on east 26th Street and Cypress Avenue in KCMO.

"We are burying our children by the dozens, we're burying young ladies, our babies," Temple said. "So do not loosen them laws like they are doing. You got to stop that."

