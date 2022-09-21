Kansas City considers joining lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation Act

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said city officials could soon vote to join a lawsuit against Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act .

"It tries to tell our officers not to cooperate with federal law enforcement who are trying to make our community safer," Lucas said.

Jackson County, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County jointly filed the suit challenging the 16-month old law .

The law prevents local enforcement of federal gun laws, and threatens fines against police departments for cooperating with federal agencies.

"Most violent crime comes back to tracing guns and doing examinations and forensics," Michael Tabman, a retired FBI agent said. "I think it would benefit police departments themselves to have these federal agencies at their disposal."

For years, Tabman worked with KCPD and other local agencies on solving violent crime together.

"The federal resources are tremendous compared to what most local departments have, so I think it's hurting their own fight on violent crime by not cooperating with the federal government on matters that touch upon guns," Tabman said. "Though many cities have terrific forensic units, the FBI lab is unparalleled and unmatched throughout the country, if not the world. ATF and their database is tremendous."

That sharing of information and working together unfolded two years ago during Operation Legend , when 200 federal agents came to KCMO to combat violent crime.

It resulted in the seizure of 176 illegally possessed guns. But, that was before the Second Amendment Preservation Act became law.

"You're not creating a stronger Second Amendment, you're not actually making this a good and legal valid law, you're interfering with police work, you're interfering with public safety," Lucas said.

Lucas told KSHB 41 News the KCMO City Council could vote on the issues as early as next week.

