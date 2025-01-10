Kansas City considers sending reminders to residents about clearing snow from sidewalks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One thing is clear, Holly Cita is dogged and determined. She’s spent hours this week clearing snow from the sidewalks around her home neat Holmes and Rockhill roads.

“It’s really about the dogs and their poor paws,” Cita revealed her reason for shoveling.

At Thursday’s Kansas City, Missouri, council meeting, Councilman Eric Bunch introduced a resolution reminding property owners it’s their own responsibility to clear snow from the sidewalks. The council will review the resolution next week.

“If you’ve got the resources to clear your parking lot, clear the sidewalk too,” Bunch said at Thursday’s meeting. “Simple as that.”

Cita shoveled snow from one sidewalk in front of an apartment complex. By Friday, the apartment’s maintenance team had cleared every other sidewalk.

“It’s a big job,” Cita said.

But should it be Cita’s job?

“No, it shouldn’t be, but it’s OK,” she replied. “It just needed to be done, it’s good exercise, the sun is shining, it’s just a good thing to do.”

The city gives property owners a “reasonable time” to clear the sidewalks. It treats snow on sidewalks the same way it treats litter violations. They’re punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

Cita, 65, doesn’t mind shoveling. She’s a helper, for humans and pets.

This season, Kansas City launched a snow angels program to help homeowners clear snow.

