Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City considers sending reminders to residents about clearing snow from sidewalks

One woman takes it upon herself to clear her neighborhood
In Kansas City, Missouri, it's the property owner's responsibility to clear snow from sidewalks. But that's not stopping one woman from clearing snow in her neighborhood.
Holly Cita2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One thing is clear, Holly Cita is dogged and determined. She’s spent hours this week clearing snow from the sidewalks around her home neat Holmes and Rockhill roads.

“It’s really about the dogs and their poor paws,” Cita revealed her reason for shoveling.

Holly Cita.jpg
Holly Cita speaks to KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan.

At Thursday’s Kansas City, Missouri, council meeting, Councilman Eric Bunch introduced a resolution reminding property owners it’s their own responsibility to clear snow from the sidewalks. The council will review the resolution next week.

“If you’ve got the resources to clear your parking lot, clear the sidewalk too,” Bunch said at Thursday’s meeting. “Simple as that.”

Eric Bunch.jpg
Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Eric Bunch speaks at a council meeting.

Cita shoveled snow from one sidewalk in front of an apartment complex. By Friday, the apartment’s maintenance team had cleared every other sidewalk.

“It’s a big job,” Cita said.

But should it be Cita’s job?

“No, it shouldn’t be, but it’s OK,” she replied. “It just needed to be done, it’s good exercise, the sun is shining, it’s just a good thing to do.”

The city gives property owners a “reasonable time” to clear the sidewalks. It treats snow on sidewalks the same way it treats litter violations. They’re punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

Cita, 65, doesn’t mind shoveling. She’s a helper, for humans and pets.

Zoey the dog.jpg
Zoey goes for a walk with her owner in Kansas City, Mo.

This season, Kansas City launched a snow angels program to help homeowners clear snow.

———

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone