Kansas City homeowners clean up snow from recent winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homeowners spent Wednesday afternoon shoveling snow produced from the latest winter storm .

On the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, Kevin Vine was prepared with a shovel and snow blower for the forecasted three or more inches of snow.

“Lately we haven’t been having no snows like this though," Vine said. "Our winters have been mild, so when I saw this, I got kind of happy about it.”

In addition to shoveling his own property, Vine said he shovels the sidewalk of his neighbor because she's elderly.

Demetrius Clay said the snow from this latest storm was easy to move.

“This is good nice soft snow. Good snowball snow if you want to get out here," Clay said.

Despite the soft snow, Clay wasn't sure what the road conditions would be like on his 45 minute commute to work.

“I had to call off work, so it’s not fun to me. I’m not going to love the snow," Clay said. "I didn’t want to take the risk to travel as far as I had to travel to get to work.”

With a warm up expected next week, Clay is ready to move past the winter weather.

“Let it be the last one," Clay said. "Let’s get back to being outside. Shorts and flip flops.”