Kansas City International Airport to host open house Feb. 18 for new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport announced Thursday it will host an open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, for its new single terminal set to open in March.

KC, are you ready? It’s time to book your first look at the New Terminal at @KCIAirport! Join us for a special community open house event on Sat, 2/18. Visit https://t.co/hQL8Z8zfmT to secure your spot. Prefer to avoid the crowds? Tune in for a virtual tour debuting the same day! pic.twitter.com/rrZdVLQtGQ — BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) January 12, 2023

The open house will last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the open house, participants can explore the new terminal, locate its wide variety of retail and restaurant options , view museum-quality public art installations and meet some of the local artists who created them.

Participants can also participate in a scavenger hunt around the new terminal.

For anyone who cannot participate in the tour in person, KCI will host a virtual tour at 10 a.m. the same day, Feb. 18, on Build KCI's Youtube channel.

Click here to register for the open house.

—