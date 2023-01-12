Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNew KCI

Actions

Kansas City International Airport to host open house Feb. 18 for new terminal

New KCI airport terminal
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jack Anstine/KSHB 41 News
The new KCI airport terminal one year before completion.
New KCI airport terminal
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 14:22:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport announced Thursday it will host an open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, for its new single terminal set to open in March.

The open house will last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the open house, participants can explore the new terminal, locate its wide variety of retail and restaurant options, view museum-quality public art installations and meet some of the local artists who created them.

Participants can also participate in a scavenger hunt around the new terminal.

For anyone who cannot participate in the tour in person, KCI will host a virtual tour at 10 a.m. the same day, Feb. 18, on Build KCI's Youtube channel.

Click here to register for the open house.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.