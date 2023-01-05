New KCI terminal opening nears as baggage system completed; volunteer testing set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the opening of a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport fast approaching, the date to test the terminal before its launch has now been set.

There were nearly 12,000 volunteer applicants for a test of the terminal that will take place on Valentine's Day, according to Build KCI.

Selected applicants will be notified via email next week.

Build KCI was seeking volunteers to test the new terminal last November and built an online survey for those interested.

Testing for the new baggage handling system is also now complete ahead of schedule, according to Build KCI.

After hundreds of hours of overnight testing, the @KCIAirport New Terminal's baggage handling system testing is complete ahead of schedule. Designed to handle 2,900+ outbound bags per hour, the system includes 2.5 miles of conveyor, 6 screening machines, and 11,000+ connections. pic.twitter.com/NpiNs9rc5n — BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) January 5, 2023

The system is designed to handle over 2,900 outbound bags per hour and includes 2.5 miles of conveyor, six screening machines, and more than 11,000 connections.

Airport officials have targeted an opening date of March 2023.

