KCI unveils planned layout for concessions, shops at new terminal

Edgemoor’s design partner, SOM, released new renderings for the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport that were presented Thursday during the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Business Session at City Hall.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 19:11:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The planned layout for shops and concessions at the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport has been unveiled.

It includes a Dunkin’ location outside the security checkpoint and just inside the checkpoint among 22 standalone restaurant locations past security, including Martin City Brewing and Soiree Steak & Oyster House.

The barbecue options will include Pigwich, Poio and the Made for KC Barbeque Experience Featuring: Black Magic.

There also will be the Made In KC and City Market food halls, which will include additional food options.

Shopping options will include a Lego store along with the Made In Kansas City Marketplace and The Market at 18th & Vine. Another shop will highlight Brookside.

