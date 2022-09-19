KCI unveils planned layout for concessions, shops at new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The planned layout for shops and concessions at the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport has been unveiled.

It includes a Dunkin’ location outside the security checkpoint and just inside the checkpoint among 22 standalone restaurant locations past security, including Martin City Brewing and Soiree Steak & Oyster House.

The barbecue options will include Pigwich, Poio and the Made for KC Barbeque Experience Featuring: Black Magic.

There also will be the Made In KC and City Market food halls, which will include additional food options.

Shopping options will include a Lego store along with the Made In Kansas City Marketplace and The Market at 18th & Vine. Another shop will highlight Brookside.

