Kansas City, Kansas, police seeking truck connected to Feb. 15 homicide of 18-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a truck possibly connected to the Feb. 15 homicide of an 18-year-old.

On the evening of Feb. 15, police were called to the 2300 block of N. 11th Street on a reported shooting .

When they arrived, they located Richard Apodaca , 18, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

In the following weeks, detectives working the case have identified a truck that could possibly be connected to the homicide.

Police describe the truck as an older model dark, possibly black extended cab pick-up truck. The truck has duct tape on the driver's side door, a tool box in the back and two different style of wheels on the driver's side.

Anyone with information regarding the truck is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS

All tips are anonymous and you may qualify for a $5,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

