Kansas City, Kansas, residents begin clean up Thursday after overnight storms wreak havoc

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Torrential rain overnight left behind a mess — including flooded roads, like at 26th Street and Miami Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

That meant Thursday morning residents had to clean up, whether it was downed tree limbs or flooded basements, from a doozy of a storm that dumped nearly 10 inches of rain on parts of the Kansas City area.

RELATED | Hazardous conditions remain in Kansas City, Kansas, following overnight rains

“This is only the second time I've seen it really bad like this,” longtime KCK resident James Cherry said.

Al Miller/KSHB KCK resident James Cherry

Cherry said he’s had stormwater pour through his garage and down his basement steps before. But the flash flood Wednesday brought a new horror as runoff poured through a basement window like a waterfall, he said.

“Oh, that freaked me out,” Cherry said. “Yeah, all the water that we had coming through the window. I'd never seen that happen before here. ... There was about a half an inch to an inch in certain areas of the basement, so I just squeegeed it all out as best I could.”

Jose Medina, a fellow KCK resident, awoke to find large tree limbs down in his front yard and backyard.

“Last night was actually one of the few times that there's been damage,” he said.

Al Miller/KSHB KCK resident Jose Medina

Medina took Thursday off for his wife’s birthday, but he and Claire had to postpone plans.

“I woke up this morning and we were actually on our way to the PetSmart when we just saw this huge branch over here,” Medina said. “I'm like, well, I gotta go get some gas for the chainsaw.”

Cherry also amassed a sizable brushpile Thursday morning, cutting up fallen limbs from the gum tree in his front yard and stacking them in his driveway.

The rushing water also tore up fresh chunks of asphalt on Cherry’s street, a problem evident around KCK with several roads around town treacherously covered in rocks and other debris.

The good news is that there were no reported deaths from the storms, but it did create an endless stream of inconvenience.

—