Kansas City, Kansas, woman sentenced in connection with 2025 police pursuit, shots-fired incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been sentenced for her role in a police pursuit with Leavenworth County deputies in 2025.

Mariah A. Huggins, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months in prison after she entered a guilty plea May 15, per a press release from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

Huggins pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.

During the Nov. 21, 2025, incident in Basehor, Huggins initiated a vehicle pursuit while deputies were searching for her passenger, Andrew M. Amundsen. Amundsen fired shots from the passenger window at police during the chase.

Huggins crashed into another vehicle, ending the pursuit. Amundsen got out and shot at another deputy before fleeing. He was later arrested.

Huggins and Amundsen were charged in November 2025 in connection with the incident.

Amundsen was sentenced June 5 to life in prison for attempted capital murder and 43 months in prison for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. The sentences are running consecutively.

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"When someone chooses to flee from law enforcement, they put officers, innocent motorists and themselves at risk. There is simply no benefit to fleeing from law enforcement,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Basehor Police Department investigated the case.

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