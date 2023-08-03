Kansas City man spends 100 days in hospital, searches for person who saved his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo — No one can introduce Erik Owens better than he can.

"My name is Erik with a 'k,'" he said. "I’m just a guy who likes to do hobbies."

For him, sometimes that requires a lot of steps.

"About a mile everyday, I usually go around this block," Owens said.

Everyday, near west 45th and Holly Streets, he spends around 15-20 minutes in his element.

"It’s freeing," Owens said.

You wouldn’t be able to tell having a regular conversation with him, but Owens was always treated different.

"Growing up with autism, I was babysat my whole life, so it’s nice to get out on my own," he said.

Almost six months ago, he walked into a nightmare — his usual quick walk turned into hours of his family searching. They even filed a missing persons report with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

"My son came over and was walking the streets, looking in the alleys and trashcans in case someone attacked him," said Kari Price, Owen's step mother. "He was pretty much paralyzed with fear because he thought he was dead."

Owens has a spotty recolection of that day. His family helps him fill in the gaps.

"I had a seizure, broke my skull down back behind my ear and I'm deaf in my left ear because of it," he said. "Then, I had a stroke. I was told I won't walk or talk right again."

He spent 100 days in the hospital fighting for his life.

"As soon as he came out of the surgery, he was back to Erik again — 180 degree turn," Price said.

Owens is back and walking again. This time, he's on a mission.

"I'm trying to find the people who saved my life," Owens said.

If he finds them, he knows exactly what he would say.

"Thank you for saving my life and I hope one day someone will do the same for you," Owens said. "Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that."

The 911 caller might've only taken one step, but it’s the one they will never forget.

"You saved him and you saved us — thank you," Price said.

—

