Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas defends police plan as police board discusses next steps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments before joining a Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners executive session meeting Monday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas defended a plan released last week that would restructure the police department’s finances to put more money under local control.

Last week , the mayor and nine other council members passed two measures that would reallocate more than $42 million from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s budget into a new, locally administered community services fund the police department could access.

Critics of the plan , including Chief Rick Smith, said they were disheartened not to be more involved in the formation of the mayor’s plan.

By Monday, many of those critics said the mayor’s plan amounted to defunding the police and that the reallocation of money would cut officers and leave the community less able to respond to violent crime.

Speaking with reporters before the BOPC meeting, Lucas reiterated that the plan actually increases money for police and as such, would not reduce the number of police.

“The math’s not that hard,” Lucas said. “The folks that are trying to scare you, are trying to scare the folks of Kansas City.”

What police commissioners might do as a result of the adopted ordinances weren’t immediately clear, though on Friday, board commissioner Nathan Garrett told 41 Action News anchor Caitlin Knute that the next steps could include legal action.

"Yes, I am very concerned, and I want the men and women of the police department to know that this board of police commissioners has its back. And I will tell you we will do everything in our power to address this," Garrett said Friday .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

