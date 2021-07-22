Kansas City, Missouri, adopts ordinance aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Thursday that aims to help people experiencing homelessness.

The measure allocates $2.5 million to increase beds and services at shelters, as well to allow private entities to contract with the city to help those without a home.

On Wednesday, Shelter KC, which provides food and shelter to people in need, reported they were seeing an increase in residents showing up at the center for help .

Those who went to Shelter KC had most recently been housed in area hotels as part of an initiative that ended last week .

The ordinance also allows KCMO City Manager Brian Platt to request proposals to assess vacant properties in the city, which would then be converted into low-income housing for people experiencing homelessness. It also would include wraparound services.

Initially, these were two separate ordinances . However, on Thursday, city officials combined them for same-day adoption.

The push to address homelessness in KCMO began in January, after Scott "6ixx" Eicke, who was experiencing homelessness, died in dangerous temperatures .