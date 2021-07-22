Kansas City, Missouri, adopts ordinance aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Thursday that aims to help people experiencing homelessness.
The measure allocates $2.5 million to increase beds and services at shelters, as well to allow private entities to contract with the city to help those without a home.
On Wednesday, Shelter KC, which provides food and shelter to people in need, reported they were seeing an increase in residents showing up at the center for help.
Those who went to Shelter KC had most recently been housed in area hotels as part of an initiative that ended last week.
The ordinance also allows KCMO City Manager Brian Platt to request proposals to assess vacant properties in the city, which would then be converted into low-income housing for people experiencing homelessness. It also would include wraparound services.
Initially, these were two separate ordinances. However, on Thursday, city officials combined them for same-day adoption.
The push to address homelessness in KCMO began in January, after Scott "6ixx" Eicke, who was experiencing homelessness, died in dangerous temperatures.
Since then, there has been back-and-forth debate between those in need and city officials to address the issues of homelessness in the city.