Homeless camp near Penn Valley park begins to clear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People experiencing homelessness who had set up an encampment at The Scout near Penn Valley Park in Kansas City, Missouri, started to clear out on Thursday.

A majority of the tents pitched by the houseless are gone by the Scout statue at @KCMOParks Penn Valley Park@KSHB41 https://t.co/nMAVGjYfAD — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) July 22, 2021



Those who set up camp were relocated there on Saturday after Kansas City Public Works crews cleared a separate camp near Westport.

City officials said on Saturday that it was all part of a citywide litter clean-up initiative . They also said the location of the Westport camp posed safety concerns since it was close to a busy intersection.

A spokesperson with the KCMO Parks and Recreation Department said they asked the individuals to clear the camp so they could find safer shelter, as hotter temperatures head into the Kansas City area beginning on Friday.

“We worked with service providers to seek other accommodations for the individuals," Interim KCMO Parks and Recreation Director Roosevelt Lyons said. "Restart, KCPD and the VA have visited the site to offer services. With the forecasted heat advisory, the residents were notified last night that they should find safer shelter. Parks staff will clean the site tomorrow morning”