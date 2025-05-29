Kansas City, Missouri, implements multiple safety changes following deadly Westport crash

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department has implemented several safety measures in the years following a deadly crash in Westport that claimed the lives of three people. These changes include the city’s expanded traffic signal technology, new driving policies and increased staffing.

At the intersection where the fatal crash occurred, a piece of technology called Opticom now sits perched on each light pole. This system allows first responders to change traffic lights on their way to emergencies.

When the KSHB41 I-Team first reported on the system in March 2023, there were 100 Opticom signals citywide, with 29 more planned. According to current data from the city, that number has grown to 130.

The families of Tami Knight and Michael Elwood, who died in the crash, contributed a significant amount of money to get the technology installed at the intersection of Westport and Broadway, where their loved ones died. The city helped with the installation.

"We're always going to miss my brother. We're always going to wish he was here," said Nathan Elwood, Michael Elwood's brother.

The driver of the pumper truck who caused the crash did not stop at a red light in the entertainment district. Since then, the department has implemented a new policy requiring KCFD drivers to stop at all red lights, stop signs and when the driver can't account for all lanes of traffic.

"I do think the things that are being put in place will prevent these types of tragedies in the future," Nathan Elwood said.

The department has also improved its professional development course, though officials did not directly connect the training to the Westport crash.

"This is part of a total expansion. This is meeting new national standards that were updated in 2024," said KCFD Professional Development Deputy Chief Steven Shaumeyer.

Staffing was also a concern at the time of the December 2021 crash. The department has since hired close to 200 people over the last two years.

KCFD said the added staff have reduced the need for as much mandatory overtime and allowed employees to recover on their days off.

Tim Dollar, the lawyer who represented the Knight and Elwood families in various lawsuits related to the Westport crash, said the families have worked hard to advocate for changes in hopes of continuing the legacy of their loved ones. Dollar also said he believes "by standing up, they likely saved future lives."

