Kansas City, Missouri, mayor applauds remarkable growth in city's film industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says incentives from the city of Kansas City and the state of Missouri have powered the city's emergence as a premier filmmaking destination.

"This showcases our city's dedication to championing the arts and fostering creative industries. The city incentive we established eight years ago laid the groundwork for a thriving film ecosystem in our region," Lucas said in a news release. "With the addition of the state incentive in 2023, we're now seeing phenomenal interest from productions looking to capture the unique character and beauty of Kansas City."

Twelve major projects came to Kansas City between October 2023 and October 2024 after the film incentive passed in July 2023.

The mayor's office boasted 60% of the feature films made in Missouri last year were made in the Kansas City area.

"Kansas City now offers the highest possible incentive percentage in the country," the mayor's office said.

Hallmark's "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" filmed in the metro in July 2024, premiered in November and became the most-watched cable movie of the year, per a news release from the city.

KC Film Office Director Rachel Kephart said such productions "bring jobs, boost local businesses and showcase Kansas City to audiences worldwide."

She said the film office is "particularly excited about the projects lined up for 2025."

Upcoming releases that used the incentives in 2024 include "The Motherhood," a Hallmark series hosted by Connie Britton. "The Motherhood" wrapped filming in Kansas City last fall and premiered on the Hallmark Channel on May 5.

