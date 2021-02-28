KCMO records 3rd homicide Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, recorded its third homicide of the day just before 10 a.m. on Sunday

KCPD officers responded to the 400 block on East Armour Boulevard and Gillham Road on a reported shooting at an apartment building. They the found an adult male dead.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and processing the crime scene. There is no suspect information at this time.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 22-year-old Tony B. Nichols. The case remains under investigation.

KCPD also responded to a homicide early Sunday morning at East 12th Street & Grand Boulevard.

Officers found a person dead inside a vehicle after arriving on scene. A second male victim was also shot, but suffered non life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, officers also responded to a scene near 115 Northwest Harlem Road on a reported stabbing . Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

KCPD said two people were in an apartment when a third person arrived at the apartment and killed the victim. The victim was taken area hospital where they later died. The cause of death is still under investigation.

KCMO has now recorded 23 homicides in 2021.

At this time last year, KCMO had also recorded 23 homicides.