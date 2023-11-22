Kansas City, Missouri's KC Water Director Wes Minder leaving position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt announced Wednesday KC Water Director Wes Minder will leave his position as of Dec. 1.

Minder has been a part of the city workforce for roughly 20 years, serving the last two as director of KC Water. Prior to his role with KC Water, Minder worked in the city’s Public Works Department, including a five-year stint as the city’s innovation engineer.

In a press release Wednesday, Platt credited Minder’s work in building several different types of infrastructure across the city.

“I’m so proud and blessed to have been part of so many great things and Kansas City’s forward momentum,” Minder said in the release. “I appreciate all the hard-working team members who make the City great every day.”

Platt says the city will conduct a nationwide search for KC Water’s next director.

“It is a testament to the organization that our leaders are sought after, and we will look forward to future collaborations with Wes for years to come,” Platt said in the release.

