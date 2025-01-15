Kansas City officials rethink plans for potential Super Bowl celebrations after shooting in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some work to do before potentially celebrating an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

But if the Chiefs make NFL history, city and team officials are rethinking plans for a rally celebration.

Officials with Kansas City, Missouri, told KSHB 41's Tod Palmer that Mayor Quinton Lucas' office has engaged the Chiefs and the Kansas City Sports Commission, which organizes and oversees such celebrations, in discussions about alternatives to the post-parade rally at Union Station.

It would be replaced with a pre-parade credentialed or ticketed event, though it’s unclear where that would be, according to city officials.

A credentialed event would be primarily media driven, while a ticketed event would allow for some members of the general public to attend, but the venue would have typical event securoty protocols in place.

In the last five years, the city has hosted three Super Bowl parades. Each started in the River Market, traveled south through downtown KCMO and ended at the iconic train station.

Kansas City also hosted a parade and rally to celebrate the Royals' first World Series victory in 30 years in 2015. It followed a similar plan.

The conversation is driven, in part, by safety concerns after a mass shooting unfolded as a rally to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory was ending last February.

Beloved mother and Kansas City DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died and more than 20 others, mostly children, were injured in the shooting and the panic that followed.

There are also concerns about excessive alcohol consumption and ways to keep the parade route moving, after it has stalled increasingly with players exiting the buses and interacting with fans, city officials said.

There would still be a parade, but the public rally may be no more.

In a statement to KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said it stands ready to support safety efforts if needed.

"KCPD will continue to work with our partners on the collaboration and discussion of different ideas and ways that we can create a more safe, secure, and enjoyable environment for all attending any event held in our city," the statement read.

