Kansas City Plan Commission to vote on Plaza sidewalk ownership request

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Planning Commission is set to vote on a proposal this morning that could change who controls sidewalks at the Country Club Plaza.

The item on today’s agenda, asks the city to approve a vacation of sidewalks across about 40 acres of the Plaza district. The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.

Plaza representatives say ownership would allow them to strengthen security efforts, add benches, planters and public art, and make repairs more efficiently.

Some commissioners have raised concerns about how privatizing sidewalks could impact public rights, including protesting and street performances.

Another sticking point is how the Plaza and the city would define “nuisances” and “disruptions” if the sidewalks are no longer public.