Kansas City Public Library program gives free books to thousands of kids each month

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kansas City Public Library’s Books-to-Go Program.

The program provides nearly 7,000 books to nearly 4,500 children per month in the Kansas City area.

For longtime educators like Bobbie Jones, it’s why she loves to teach.

"My most favorite part is teaching kids to love books," Jones said.

Jones teaches pre-school at Korte Elementary in the Independence School District.

"It helps in every area of academics," she said. "Literacy, of course vocabulary, because even when they're babies, they should be read to."

In her classroom, new books mean even more, thanks to the Books to Go program.

Not every child or classroom has access to reading.

It’s why this program strives to fill a need in the area.

"It's very crucial for us to bring the library to them," said Brad Krohe, program coordinator of Books to Go. "The more books children are around, the better outcomes they have in life, so we contribute to that with the Books to Go program."

And for Jones' classroom, she's teaching more than reading — she's sharing her love for books.

"I'm happy that we have technology, but it's real books that I love,” she said.

