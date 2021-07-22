Kansas City Public Schools seek input on masking in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools students and staff could be required to wear masks at school.

Sara Williams, the district's COVID-19 response coordinator, made the recommendation Wednesday night at the Board of Education’s meeting, but no votes were expected on the issue.

Williams told the board that the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department recommends "universal masking in schools with the surge in cases," according to a KCPS tweet.

District officials currently are reviewing guidelines with "community health leaders" and are seeking input from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association.

"Safety is, and always has been, our priority," the district tweeted. "That means we’ll need strategies like masking, social distancing and cleaning to protect our students."

Current KCPS protocols require masks for those who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The district expects to inform families of what to expect this fall by early August.

Other districts in the metro, however, have already taken a stance on masking. The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to require face coverings for students, staff, parents and visitors for the upcoming school year.