Kansas City small business owners react to sentencing of man who burglarized Betty Rae's Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was sentenced to seven years on Monday for burglarizing Betty Rae's Ice Cream in River Market in October.

“I think it's twofold, right? One is that it's a conclusion to our story in this specific case. The other is sadness, right? I mean, I don't ever want to see somebody be put away," said Matt Shatto, owner of Betty Rae's.

John Heckman, 78, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. Shatto estimated the crime cost him nearly $5,500, according to court documents.

Heckman received seven years for the burglary charge and three years for the property damage charge. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

The sentencing comes after break-ins targeted Kansas City's small business community last year and into earlier this year.

Zach Moores is the owner of Crows Coffee. Across his three locations, he said he's experienced about 15 break-ins over 10 years. KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker spoke with Moores after his last break-in in January.

"I'm happy to hear anybody that is doing these things is finally getting held accountable for it," he said.

Shatto said he wants to see more proactive measures — including an increased police presence in River Market — from the city heading into the summer. He said the landlord he rents from has invested money in security measures.

"My hope is that that balance continues to be evolving and the police department can have more of a presence in the River Market, and we don't have to spend private money to do that," he said.

Shatto and Moores were two of 82 Kansas City business owners who applied for the city's Back to Business Fund. It helps business owners with repairs and security following break-ins.

Since the fund launched in October, the city has handed out $213,227.21, according to the city. Shatto and Moores were among the recipients.

Shatto said he doesn't want it to get to the point where he has to repair his store, instead, he wants to see more proactive measures in place. That being said, he said he's appreciative of the work Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson's office did in the prosecution of Heckman.

"To the small business community, I think this sentence sends the message that you matter," Johnson said.

Johnson said her office is "aggressively" going after repeat offenders.

"We have created a new unit called the Crime Strategies Unit to make sure we are paying attention to the 10% of people causing 90% of the issues," she said.

Moores said he feels like the city has stepped up since the break-ins last year.

A spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the department began increasing its patrol officers in entertainment districts in November.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas provided this statement to KSHB 41 News regarding the sentencing of Heckman:

“I am heartened by the efforts across agencies to receive justice for a local business and take an offender off the streets. Thank you for the strong work of all involved, including KCPD, the Jackson County Prosecutor, our work in the Mayor’s office to prevent crime against local businesses, and advocacy by business owners like Mr. Shatto. Public safety remains my top priority, and I am committed to a safer community. We will continue to work will all to ensure our city is safe for those who live, work, and play in Kansas City."



