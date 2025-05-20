Independence man sentenced to 7 years for 2024 burglary at Betty Rae’s Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence man charged in October 2024 with breaking into Betty Rae’s Ice Cream in the River Market was sentenced to seven years.

John Heckman, 78, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. He received seven years for the burglary charge and three years for the property damage charge, which will run concurrently.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the ice cream shop on Oct. 13 regarding a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers observed the broken glass door and were informed a safe had been taken from the property.

Betty Rae's owner Matt Shatto estimated the door cost $1,700 to fix, the safe cost $2,000 to replace and the shop lost $1,794.06 in cash from the stolen safe, per court documents.

Jack McCormick

Heckman was captured on surveillance footage committing the burglary, which ultimately led to his arrest.

When interviewed by detectives, he admitted he spent the money on “dope and casinos.”

In October, KSHB 41 spoke with Shatto about the repeated break-ins at his shop. He said he wanted to see real change from city leaders.

"I need to have something that creates an environment in which people understand that if you throw a brick through this window and you steal a couple thousand dollars from a shop, you're going to go to jail and you're going to be prosecuted. There's no deterrent currently," Shatto said.

RELATED | City leaders, business owner weigh in on municipal jail as solution to KCMO property crime issue

After Heckman’s sentencing, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson emphasized her office’s commitment to protecting small businesses.

“Too many small business owners are facing financial hardships and inconveniences as a result of repeat burglaries," she said in a news release. "We will continue to pursue appropriate consequences for those who repeatedly victimize businesses in Jackson County.”

The prosecutor’s office also noted Heckman’s criminal record includes “multiple prior convictions” across the Kansas City area for burglary and stealing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.