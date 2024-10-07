Kansas City to make traffic changes along Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Changes are coming to Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City after city council approved a plan that will redesign the entire roadway.

Neighbors in the Westside community have been calling on city leaders to address concerns in the area for a while now.

"It is bad, big time," resident Anna Roseburrough said.

Jack McCormick

Residents like Roseburrough explained to us that speeding and sideshows have made the Westside neighborhood feel less safe.

"It seems like people don't have respect for each other anymore," Roseburrough said. "They just trash things and it's scary."

Roseburrough's neighborhood group, the Sacred Heart Neighborhood Association, met with a Kansas City planner on Sunday to learn what the city is doing to tackle the traffic dangers.

Phase 1 of the plan includes reducing Southwest Boulevard's four lanes to three from Broadway Boulevard to 25th Street, adding bike paths, implementing gateway green spaces in the Westside neighborhood and installing more lighting under the I-35 bridge. Some of the smaller project items will start in the coming weeks.

The proposed road diet won't start until late 2025.

While some may not like the months of construction, Roseburrough explained there has to be a change.

"I think people might be upset with [the road diet] because the traffic will not be moving fast enough for them," Roseburrough said. "But I think in the long run it's going to benefit everyone."

However the main concern from neighbors is the timeline of changes. The road diet from Broadway Boulevard to 25th Street is set to be completed by the 2026 World Cup. Phase 2 of the project that extends from 25th to 31st Streets won't begin until Phase 1 is complete and funding is secured.

"Residents want to see Phase 2 done now, they want the improvements done now," city engineer Nicolas Bosonetto said. "Unfortunately, it does take time to gather the funds and do the engineering and do the construction."

Jack McCormick

Bosonetto explained the patience will pay off, as similar traffic calming projects across the KC metro have proven to be effective with improving traffic safety.

"I think anytime you go from a very wide roadway to a narrow roadway it has shown improvements," Bosonetto said.

In the mean time, engineers are looking at short term solutions along Southwest Boulevard, like reflective signage and upgrading crosswalks.

"We'll start looking at some of the intersections and start seeing what improvements can be made right away," Bosonetto said. "There's small things that can be done for safety."

Kansas City is dedicating more than $4 million to the project. It's a welcome investment into communities like Roseburrough's.

"It makes me feel so good because [city leaders] are listening to us now," Roseburrough said.

The next neighborhood meeting where residents can learn about the city's plans is coming up on October 17 at 6 p.m. at Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar Chavez.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.