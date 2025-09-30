Kansas City turns pink as Chappell Roan brings her tour home to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is rolling out the pink carpet for Chappell Roan as the pop star returns to her home state for one of just three U.S. tour stops this weekend.

The city has embraced the "Femininomenon" with pink-themed tributes across town. Last week, the streetcar unveiled the Pink Pony Express with a special wrap celebrating the artist's visit.

Now, a massive mural of Roan has been painted near Hamburger Mary's.

Local businesses are joining the festivities, including Anchor Island Coffee, which was approached by the tour team to create a special drink menu . The coffee shop now offers beverages named after Roan's songs, including Femininomenon, Midwest Princess Punch and Pink Pony Cafe.

"She's making it more like I want to include others, I want others to be part of it. And that's where we come in,” Armando Vasquez, Anchor Island Coffee owner. “Now it doesn't feel like just like a weekend concert. It's just like this KC event.”

Roan is vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community, especially in her home state.

"I think that says a lot about her, because she's not only taking that success for herself, but she also wants to highlight others... we're so grateful that we're part of it," Vasquez said.

The concert will take place on the World War One Museum lawn, which the museum calls "Kansas City's front porch." The museum will remain open all week, including concert days, but parking will be limited.

Museum officials said portions of the west visitor lot and Kessler Road will be open until Friday, but no parking will be available Friday or Saturday. The easiest way to reach the venue is by taking the streetcar to Union Station and walking to the entrance.

Chappell Roan's official fan page has released a visitor's guide that includes information about a pre-party and a list of businesses and attractions for concertgoers visiting the city.

