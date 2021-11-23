Watch
Kansas Gov. Kelly signs bill to oppose federal vaccine mandates

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:02:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas stood against federal vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a new bill into law Tuesday.

House Bill 2001 makes it easier for Kansas employees to become exempt from vaccine requirements on the basis of health and religious beliefs.

It also guarantees unemployment benefits to eligible individuals who are fired for refusing the vaccine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's federal vaccine mandate was put in place earlier this month.

“I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard," Kelly said. "States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 for nearly two years. I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough."

The bill was passed 24-11 in the state Senate and 77-34 in the House at special legislative session.

“This bill is the result of compromise in action," Kelly said.

