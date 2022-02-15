Kansas governor says mystery company connected to APEX bill could be revealed by March

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has remained tight lipped about the mystery company the state is trying to lure with the passage of the APEX bill.

APEX stands for "Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act." The legislation passed with bi-partisan support, and is expected to bring 4,000 new jobs and $4 billion in business investments to the state's economy.

There are many unanswered questions surrounding the possible unnamed company. Who is the company? What product does it make? Where would it be located if it moved to Kansas?

If there are concerns over transparency, Kelly said there shouldn't be.

"This is just the way you need to work with our companies and the ones we're trying to recruit into our state," Kelly said.

The Kansas City Star reported it could be Panasonic, and its factory could be located at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant near De Soto.

Kelly remained vague about the possible company only saying that it has a good reputation.

"I can tell you that it is an incredibly reputable company," Kelly said.

KSHB 41 contacted De Soto's mayor and city administrator. The mayor referred questions about any development to the state department of commerce.

City administrator Mike Brungardt sent a statement.

"I can say that the De Soto community is strongly tied to the history of the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant," the statement said. "Now, after decades of environmental remediation efforts, portions of the property are ready for redevelopment. We're excited about the property's return to productive use, and the prospect of billions of dollars in private investment generating thousands of high-quality jobs."

The governor said Kansas is a finalist competing with another state to attract the unnamed company, and more information should be known by the middle of March.