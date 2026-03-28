Kansas House voted Friday night to pass stadium authority bill for new Chiefs stadium in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas House members spoke Friday night in favor and against a bill that would create a sports authority to oversee the new Kansas City Chiefs stadium.

The Kansas Senate passed the bill 30-10 Friday, but made two changes, sending the bill back to the House for a vote Friday night.

After speeches ended, HB 2466 passed by a vote of 78-44 in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Rep. Sean Tarwater (R-27), who sponsored the bill, said the bill was about jobs and investments.

"Why not Kansas," he asked his colleagues before the vote.

The changes made by the Senate were that the stadium authority's sales tax exemption on construction materials will expire when the STAR bonds are paid off and the authority's ability to issue its own bonds was removed.

The stadium authority will oversee the new Chiefs stadium to be built in Wyandotte County.

The Chiefs and Kansas officials announced a deal in December 2025 for the team to build a new $3 billion domed stadium in the Village West District of Kansas City, Kansas, and a new team headquarters and practice facility off of Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road in Olathe.

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