KS law enforcement officers injured in DV shooting, officials outline dangers of responding to volatile calls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and three Osage County, Kansas deputies are recovering after suffering non-life threatening injuries from a shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

This outlines the dangers of domestic violence, not only for the people living in these situations but those responding to them.

“Dangerous. Volatile. Can be violent,” said Chief Don Scheibler with the Hays Police Department.

He sat down with KSHB reporter Megan Abundis in October to talk about the dangers officers face when they respond to domestic situations.

This was a part of Abundis' coverage of domestic violence as she looked at the issue from the eyes of law enforcement, victims, past offenders and the judicial system.

Osage County officers were called to a domestic disturbance call. When law enforcement got to the home, they encountered the suspect, identified as Stephen M. McMillan, 22, outside the house.

That's when the situation turned even more violent.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the officers and McMillan exchanged gunfire. Four law enforcement officers were shot along with McMillan and his grandfather.

McMillan died at the scene.

Scheibler said officers face domestic violence dangers daily.

“It continues to be the biggest challenges we have.”

Abundis also spoke with KCK police Chief Karl Oakman in October. He said the situation can change quickly.

“You go from the suspect being the suspect to now the suspect and victim now attacking you. They are very dangerous calls,” Oakman said.

Both chiefs said training can get officers far but the situation’s are often unpredictable.

“There's things we can try to do. Unfortunately, when you are responding to a call when someone is out to harm you or you’re responding to a call and basically it’s kind of like a setup, there’s very little you can do," Oakman said. "We go through robust training on officer safety vests, ballistic helmets, protective equipment.”

If you or someone you know is struggling in a domestic violence situation you can get help here.

