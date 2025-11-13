KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

During the last several weeks, I've filed stories from across Kansas City with people working to reduce domestic violence across Kansas City.

My reporting has introduced me to survivors of domestic violence, past offenders and those working to implement solutions.

You can read more of my coverage in the links at the bottom of this story, and make sure to watch my KSHB 41 News special report in the video player below.

WATCH | KSHB 41 special report on domestic violence in Kansas City

LINK | KCMO domestic violence survivors face constant fear, need for systemic change

LINK | KCMO Municipal Court first court in U.S. to adopt Fathers for Change program

LINK | Kansas City, Missouri, forms new task force to combat rising domestic violence deaths

LINK | Amidst soaring domestic violence deaths, KC's intervention court shows success

LINK | 2 Kansas officers killed highlight danger of domestic violence calls

LINK | 1 Kansas City judge handles nearly all city domestic violence cases

—