Kansas lawmakers say conditions at Osawatomie State Hospital are 'administrative' issue

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — In December last year, five Kansas lawmakers signed off a legislative audit of Osawatomie State Hospital through the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit (KLPA).



KSHB 41 has reported on multiple safety and security issues flagged in the legislative audit, which include physical security issues, employee turnover, and workplace culture problems.

Kansas Rep. Fred Gardner (R-Dist. 9) from Garnett, Kansas

Republican Rep. Fred Gardner is the only lawmaker who agreed to an interview with KSHB 41 surrounding the conditions at the Osawatomie State Hospital. Gardner says many of his District 9 constituents work at the hospital.

"There have been several of those that approached me about safety issues at the hospital, including several people from law enforcement have mentioned that," Gardner told KSHB 41. "So I signed on..."

Sen. Caryn Tyson told KSHB 41 she was "too busy" to discuss the audit.

Osawatomie State Hospital Audit

In KSHB 41's reporting, each former employee that was interviewed had similar sentiments.

"It could definitely be a shining light here [Osawatomie]," Jamie Reavis a former Mental Health Technician said. "Neglect and apathy are to blame... Our legislators need to look at this hospital. The patients are citizens too."

The Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH) is a state psychiatric facility. Operated on a $59.6 million budget, for two independently operated hospitals on the campus, OSH and Adair Acute Care (AAC).

Jamie Reavis

80% of the hospital's budget is taxpayer funded.

Former contract nurse Eric Blatt worked at AAC and as a psychiatric nurse for 10 years. He's amplified his voice for the patients that are court ordered to the facility.

"People are turning a blind eye to these issues and they're they're severe issues," he said. "I want a better service for the patients, because this is a state run facility."

Eric Blatt, former State Hospital Employee who spoke out on issues surrounding the legislative audit.

Other former employees like Katie Jackson are passionate about the patient population she served in the MiCo House at OSH, the sexual predator unit.

"The patients are worth it," Jackson explained. "They really are. They make it so that you want to help them."

Through each employee's review of the legislative audit at the state hospital, they all want good to come from the facility.

Katie Jackson

"I believe in what they do," Jackson added. "We have to be able to get legislators to look at it."

KSHB 41 took their concerns to the Kansas legislature.

Rep. Gardner says, the post audit is an opportunity for the legislature to review potential policy or money allocations to the facility.

"We as legislators can change the laws about how that operates, and we can also change funding levels," Gardner added.

Jake Weller/KSHB

After reading the December 2024 audit's findings, Gardner believes there isn't much legislative action that be done to improve conditions.

"My conclusion after reading the post audit report, is there is some need for change in administration," he explained. "The public policy looks to be fine to me, and we may need to look at some funding issues, if there are administrative changes. But I think that audit does demonstrate to us that there is some need for changes there."

Unless there is significant change to state statute of funding, Gardner says there isn't much he see's that can be done. It's the responsibility of the Kansas Department for Disability and Aging Services (KDADS), the agency that directly oversees the hospital.

KDADS Secretary Laura Howard

"As far as this session is concerned, I didn't see anything coming out of that audit that indicated we needed any statute changes," added Gardner. "I think in the next few years this audit gives us a baseline to kind of keep track of what's going on there now, and where we want to get to."

KLPA's audit found, "Osawatomie State Hospital does not adequately ensure the safety and security of its staff."

It also reported the hospital's history of safety and security issues, including when a staff member was sexually assaulted by a patient in 2015. OSH lost CMS certification (Medicare/Medicaid) for repeated safety deficiencies. OHS's plan to resolve the issues was review patients' risk of violence, increase training, and reminding staff to use personal safety alarms.

Security and Fire Department at Osawatomie State Hospital.

"What's that alarm going to do when a patient's beating your head in," Reavis question.

Additionally, federal inspectors required renovations to address patient safety issues for suicidal patients to obtain federal funding.

The facility underwent major renovations and the hospital was split into tow entities, OSH and AAC. Adair Acute Care met the federal funding certification requirements in 2017.

OSH remains without.

KSHB 41

"Medicare funding is available to certified entities, it’s available for short term stays," Secretary Laura Howard of KDADS explained.

Secretary Howard was not at the helm of KDADS during that period and says her team is addressing areas of concern flagged in the audit.

"In many of the changes in the audit, don't in and of themselves require new funding," she said. "We asked for some additional funding for additional psychologists, based on some of the demands and issues at the hospital. The Governor's budget supported that and the Legislature supported that funding as well."'

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Katie Jackson reviewing Legislative Audit

Secretary Howard says the hospital Superintendent has implemented new practices based on the audit's findings.

Jackson is skeptical that there isn't much state lawmakers can do.

"There's always something someone can do," she added. "Why would they do it [audit]? If there's nothing they can do about it.

KSHB 41 is waiting for an update on the changes from KDADS.

