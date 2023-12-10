Kansas man recognized by Harrison Butker for improving Wichita community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City players wore cleats in honor of the nonprofits they’ve partnered with or created themselves.

For the “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, kicker Harrison Butker is representing Foster’s Outriders, which works to create kind leaders in communities across the country.

Butker and the organization recently invited a Wichita native out to a Chiefs game and gave donations to local nonprofits in his honor.

“It was really cool,” Spencer said. “It was an awesome experience and it’s cool that Harrison recognizes what I do and wanted to bring us out there.”

Spencer runs his own lawn care business in Wichita. He started SB Mowing when he was just 11 years old and has been beautifying yards ever since.

It wasn’t until he started mowing yards for free that he saw a spike in interest, amassing millions of followers on social media.

“A lot of people are really skeptical about it at first, which is very understandable,” he said. “It’s a very weird concept.”

Spencer records his work from start to finish, for millions to view. He supports the free community cleanup through sponsorships and revenue from the platforms he posts on, like YouTube and TikTok.

“Just doing that little work for somebody can really brighten someone’s day because that’s the first thing that they see every time they get home,” Spencer said. “Every time they leave the house, they see their yard. It can really brighten someone’s day or their life.”

Spencer said he does not judge why someone’s yard is in the state it’s in. He goal is to use his skills to help his community.

His kindness caught the attention of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. The NFL star invited Spencer out to a game and offered to donate $10,000 to his work, which Spencer declined.

“I told him, you know, it could go a lot longer way for somebody else,” he said. “But I’d love to come to the Chiefs game.”

Foster’s Outriders and Harrison Butker kicked it up a notch, donating $10,000 to two nonprofits.

The first is a men’s barbershop chorus Spencer is a part of in Wichita called Smorgaschorus. It helps mentor people in the community through music.

The second nonprofit is located in Kansas City. A program called “Learn to Earn” received $10,000 thanks to Spencer. The Hope Center program teaches kids lawn care skills and many of its members are inspired by Spencer and his videos.

“It’s really cool. That’s a big goal of mine,” said Spencer about inspiring young people. “I am trying to spread as much good in the world as I can just from mowing lawns. Just from what I know how to do, this little skill I’ve picked up over the years.”

Spencer said he hopes his acts of kindness continue to inspire people, gaining views for the greater good.