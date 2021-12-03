Kansas Rep. Coleman's bond revoked, new House committee to hear latest complaints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following an alleged DUI arrest Saturday, Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman has now had his bond revoked for a separate case.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office filed the motion to revoke Coleman's bond in a case of alleged misdemeanor domestic battery on Monday. There is also a warrant out for his arrest for violating bond.

His bond was likely revoked as a result of his DUI charge, as "no alcohol" was a term of his release for the domestic battery case.

The newest drama comes after a wide string of legal trouble for the 20-year-old lawmaker, which has now caused the Kansas House to create a special committee to hear complaints against him.

The lawmakers on that committee will be Republican representatives John Barker, Susan Humphries and Kristey Williams and Democratic representatives Dennis Highberger, Susan Ruiz and Cindy Neighbor — which are the same lawmakers who made up the last special committee to address Coleman's behavior.

Coleman represents Kansas' 37th district, which covers part of Kansas City, Kansas.