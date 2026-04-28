18-year-old charged in Lawrence bar shooting now charged with trafficking contraband in jail

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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An 18-year-old awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in The Hawk shooting in January is now accused of trafficking contraband inside the Douglas County Jail.

Caiden Clem was charged with trafficking contraband in a correctional institution on April 22, according to court documents.

The alleged incident happened on April 3 and involved an unidentified illegal controlled substance, per the documents.

A first-degree murder charge against Clem was dropped in February, and he now faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon for the college bar shooting that left one dead and one critically injured.

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Clem is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $1 million bond for his aggravated assault charges, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's website. He faces an additional $500,000 bond for the contraband trafficking charge.

Clem's first appearance for the trafficking charge is set for May 6 at 9 a.m. He's set to appear June 11 in Douglas County District Court for The Hawk shooting case.

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