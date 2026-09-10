LAWRENCE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

—

The teen charged with murder in a deadly shooting at the Jayhawk Cafe, also known as The Hawk, in Lawrence will go to trial after a judge ruled Thursday he is not immune from prosecution.

Daitron Daniels Strickland faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and a misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records.

KSHB

Daniels Strickland's defense argued he acted in self-defense in the Jan. 17 shooting that left one teenager dead and one teenager injured. During a January court appearance, his defense requested an immunity hearing.

Daniels Strickland's defense said he fired his gun only after Caiden Clem, another teen facing charges in the shooting incident in a separate case, fired shots into the air outside the bar. The defense argued Daniels Strickland reacted as if he was in danger.

RELATED | New court document details attorney's reasoning for immunity hearing in deadly Lawrence bar shooting

The state said Daniels Strickland and Clem went to The Hawk together and switched shirts after the shooting.

On a motion for pretrial immunity, the district court needed to examine all available evidence before deciding whether the state has established Daniels Strickland's use of force was not justified, according to the Kansas Office of Revisor of Statutes.

Judge rules Daitron Daniels Strickland will go to trial in fatal Lawrence bar shooting

During a motion hearing Thursday, the judge said the state proved probable cause on all the charges Daniels Strickland faces.

Clem faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felony, per court documents.

Daniels Strickland's trial arraignment is set for Oct. 13. Clem is scheduled for a plea hearing on Oct. 15.

—