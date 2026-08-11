Gardner could be home to planned 335-acre arts, education, entertainment district

GARDNER, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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A 335-acre arts, education and entertainment district could be coming to Gardner, Kansas, near 175th Street and Interstate 35.

Plans for the proposed development include a 15,000-seat concert venue, a media college, an esports arena and more.

Huge development planned in Gardner, Kansas

"Gardner is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Kansas City metro," said Keith Davenport, owner of Groundhouse Coffee in Gardner. "Our community is very much split between wanting to be very progressive and develop and have more opportunities for both work and entertainment here, and keeping that small-town feel."

Gardner resident Kate Downey said she sees potential in the proposal, but she has questions.

"We don't have ... a lot of big venues or anything like that," Downey told KSHB 41 Johnson County reporter Elyse Schoenig. "I think it could be a good opportunity."

Downey said one concern is infrastructure.

"I feel like we have a lot of infrastructure challenges with how fast Gardner's grown," Downey said. "I don't think we're development-leery if it's development that actually helps the residents."

Velocity Arts Proposed Veocity Arts Entertainment, Arts & Education District

The proposed entertainment district comes after a separate data center development was proposed for Gardner, but did not come to fruition.

"I think what is true about the timing is the community as a whole is maybe a little bit more plugged into the development world with the city," Davenport said.

Downey said she will want to closely examine the financial costs and benefits behind the entertainment district proposal.

"I think if a company wants to come in and develop something that's going to make them a lot of money, that's great for them. But I think that needs to stand on its own two feet," Downey said.

Davenport said the community may be better prepared to engage with this proposal than past ones.

Jason Gould / KSHB

"I'm always going to support local businesses," Davenport said. "So I hope that in the midst of bringing these types of attractions and amenities, that they're bringing businesses that are housed or headquartered in the Kansas City area."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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