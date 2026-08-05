'How can I continue the rest of my life without my son?': Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald killed 3 years ago

FAIRWAY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been covering the impact of the death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald since 2023. Oswald's mother reached out for an exclusive interview to honor her son as the anniversary of his death nears. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Friday marks a day Fairway will never forget — the death of Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

Oswald was killed on Aug. 7, 2023, during a search for two suspects running from police.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has covered Oswald's death over the years, including the murder trial in May.

Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald killed 3 years ago

"Can you believe it's been three years?" Jackson asked Paula Oswald, Jonah's mother.

"Hard to believe," she replied. "It's amazing how time goes by. You think, how can I continue the rest of my life without my son? My only child."

Tugging on Paula Oswald's grief are 29 years of memories with her son.

KSHB 41 Fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald when he was seven years old.

"He was a little jokester. For example, the kitchen sink has that spray. He would put a rubber band around the spray so when I turned on the faucet it would spray me," Paula Oswald said.

Paula Oswald thinks of those moments often, especially this week.

"Parents that lose their child, there's a grief that's always there. You just kind of live with it," she said.

Jonah Oswald was a promising officer just getting his career started when he was killed.

KSHB Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald



Now, he has a spot forever at the Fairway Police Department.



"He didn't like injustice. Liked to right any wrong he saw," Paula Oswald said.



Jackson asked Oswald's mother for her thoughts on the outcome of the murder trial.

"You didn't go into it wanting a certain type of punishment for her?" Jackson asked.

KSHB 41 A chair honoring Ofc. Jonah Oswald's service sits in the lobby of the Fairway Police Department.

Paula Oswald responded: "Not at all. I didn't go there from day one. I never really thought about them (Andrea Cothran and Shannon Marshall). I was more focused on Jonah, the family, how to handle the situation ... how I wanted him to survive."

While it has been years since Jonah's death, it will always feel like just yesterday to his mom.



"How has he changed how you live?" Jackson asked.

"It's like every day, every moment, do it now," Paula Oswald said.

Paula Oswald



Cothran was convicted of felony murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, theft and reckless driving in May.

Her sentencing is set for Aug. 12.

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