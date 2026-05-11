KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald since 2023. She is covering the murder trial in Johnson County. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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After minor interruptions in the murder trial of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald, court continued Monday with more witness testimony.

Andrea Cothran is the only living suspect who can stand trial for the death of Oswald.

Since the beginning of the trial, several videos have been shown in court, including dash and body camera footage from different law enforcement officers during the stolen vehicle chase and shooting.

On Monday, the jury saw video for the first time from Oswald’s point of view.

Fallen Fairway officer's body camera footage shown in murder trial as testimony continues

Video shows Oswald exit his police vehicle alone and enter the QuikTrip in Mission to assist officers with the suspects, Cothran and Shannon Marshall.

Within seconds, Oswald puts on gloves to cover “hands," meaning he would arrest the suspect. Other officers carried lethal force (a gun) and less lethal force (a taser).

Oswald entered the bathroom and, along with other officers, commanded the suspect to exit. He yelled “get out” just before Marshall allegedly pulled the trigger and shot him in the head.

A trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol testified about the moment he saw the shooting. He admitted the scene was difficult to process.

KSHB 41 KHP trooper provides witness testimony in murder trial of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

"I look to my left and see Jonah Oswald with an apparent gunshot wound to his head," he said. "I recognize that I am emotionally spent from this event and seeing what I’ve seen. After officers showed up, I put my gun in the holster and said I needed a break."

The state has called 25 witnesses in the trial. Law enforcement officers and crime scene investigators have testified.

Attorneys ended proceedings on Monday with video of the suspects entering the QuikTrip before the shooting. Footage showed Cothran and Marshall walk in, look out of the gas station doors for a moment and split up.

KSHB 41

The state has seven witnesses left. There will be a decision on Tuesday from the defense about whether Cothran will testify.

Below is KSHB 41's coverage of the trial so far:

MAY 4 | Jury selection begins in trial for alleged co-conspirator in murder of Fairway police officer

MAY 5 | Witness testimony, body camera recounts Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald's last moments

MAY 6 | Jury sent home early, court in abrupt recess in trial for murder of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

MAY 7 | Minor interruptions in trial for murder of Fairway officer; court in recess until Monday

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