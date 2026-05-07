Minor interruptions in trial for murder of Fairway officer; court in recess until Monday

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald since 2023. She is covering the murder trial in Johnson County. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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A jury in Johnson County, Kansas, heard witness testimony for a third day in the trial connected to the murder of a Fairway police officer.

Andrea Cothran faces eight felony charges, including first-degree murder in the death of Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

The trial this week had interruptions which prevented the jury from hearing further testimony.

Jurors were released early Thursday afternoon due to the defense’s lead attorney getting sick.

They were also released early Wednesday for an unexplained legal issue raised by the defense.

Before jurors went home, the state attempted to connect several of the felony charges to Cothran's alleged role in Ofc. Oswald's death.

The highlight for the day was more footage of officers chasing the defendant, Cothran and deceased suspect, Shannon Marshall, in an alleged stolen vehicle before Ofc. Oswald was shot and killed.

A former Lenexa police officer Skye Wirth testified about the chase and the moment Cothran is accused of hitting her department vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

Dash camera and body camera footage showed the pursuit and crash.



The defense argued department protocol — whether officers had authorization to attempt to “box" Cothran in the parking lot.



So far, jurors haven't heard testimony from any officers with the Fairway Police Department who knew Ofc. Oswald.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson spoke with Ofc. Oswald's friend and former colleague about their time together.



"He was a great officer — knew his role...knew how to do the job and accepted the dangers, and wasn’t afraid to go into it when he needed to," said Robert Metz, a former Fairway police officer. "I lost a friend so it’s been difficult...lost a gym partner...lost a friend. Getting back into living life has been a slow process."



Court is in recess until Monday because Friday is a preplanned off day.



The judge still expects the trial to finish on schedule next week.

Below is KSHB 41's coverage of the trial so far:

MONDAY | Jury selection begins in trial for alleged co-conspirator in murder of Fairway police officer

TUESDAY | Witness testimony, body camera recounts Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald's last moments

WEDNESDAY | Jury sent home early, court in abrupt recess in trial for murder of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

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