Merriam City Council approves 23-hour alcohol sales during the World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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The Merriam City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve extended alcohol sales hours during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allowing bars and restaurants to serve drinks for nearly the entire day.

The resolution allows alcohol service for 23 hours a day — from 6 a.m. until 5 a.m. — between June 11 and July 19.

City officials said the measure could benefit up to 18 local businesses, primarily bars and restaurants that could see increased traffic tied to the international soccer tournament.

Missouri lawmakers passed legislation last year giving municipalities the option to extend alcohol service hours during the World Cup. Kansas enacted a similar law earlier this month, allowing Merriam to opt in.

I've reached out to Leawood, Prairie Village, Lenexa, and Olathe. None of those cities have extended alcohol sales on an upcoming agenda. A Lenexa spokesperson told me the city doesn't plan to opt in as of now.

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