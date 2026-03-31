Missouri political candidates face 5 p.m. filing deadline as congressional races take shape

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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The deadline for political candidates to file for office in Missouri is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Missouri candidates face 5 p.m. filing deadline for key elections

Several candidates have already filed for the District 6 congressional seat currently held by Sam Graves, who is retiring. Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett has filed for District 6. Willett has not made a public announcement but is expected to speak at a news conference later today.

In District 4, Congressman Mark Alford has filed to run again. In District 5, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver has already filed for reelection as well.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he will not run for Congress this year, choosing instead to focus on his last year and a half as mayor.

In the Jackson County Executive race, Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird has joined at least four other candidates who have already filed.

Candidates in Kansas will have until June 1 to file.

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