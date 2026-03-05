Olathe Public Schools bond passes, bringing school consolidations and facility upgrades

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Voters in the Olathe Public Schools district approved a $389 million bond measure, according to mail ballot results released Tuesday.

There were 15,344 yes votes and 8,960 no votes in the election, with 23% of voters in Olathe taking part.

The bond will close and consolidate some elementary schools, upgrade buildings and classrooms, improve technology and more.

Under the plan, students from Fairview Elementary and Northview Elementary would consolidate into a new building where Northview is now. Central Elementary and Ridgeview Elementary would also consolidate into a new building at the current site of Central Elementary.

The district is also looking ahead to more school closures and consolidations.

Olathe Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager released a statement following the vote.

"We are incredibly thankful to our Olathe Public Schools community who has once again supported our district through the endorsement of a bond election," Yeager said. "This bond provides us the opportunity to reinvest in our facilities, build upon excellence and enhance our schools, which are the heartbeat of our community."

"For decades, our community has stood behind our schools by supporting past bond initiatives, and we thank you for continuing your investment in high quality schools. We know that strong public schools build strong communities, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead with the support of these bond funds," Yeager continued.

Deputy Superintendent Jim McMullen said declining school enrollment was a big factor in the consolidations.

"A data point we share often is we have the same number of elementary students today as we did in 2001, but we have nine more elementary schools today than we had in 2001," McMullen said.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig asked McMullen what he wants parents to know the district is prioritizing.

"While school closings sound hard, and certainly they're emotional for those that are impacted, understandably, the reality is we're doing it for the betterment of the district," McMullen said. "And again, while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers."

Olathe parent Samantha Bashaw said she still has questions following the bond's passage. Her son attends an unimpacted Olathe school, but Bashaw herself attended one of the schools set for consolidation after she immigrated to Kansas as a child.

"Ridgeview was amazing. I know it's one of the older ones, but I also know it holds (a) really great English language learners class," Bashaw said.

Bashaw said she hopes the transition is handled with care for families who rely on those resources.

"I would like to know how that's going to be mitigated for those families that need more resources due to the changes," Bashaw said.

Several Olathe residents brought their questions and concerns on the bond to KSHB 41's Let's Talk event in Olathe in February.

"I have granddaughters and a grandson here in the school district, and of course I want the schools to be good for them," taxpayer Brad Vickery said.

Fellow taxpayer Larry Tucker also raised a broader question about the bond's scope.

"The question I have, primarily, is that going to be enough?" Tucker said.

